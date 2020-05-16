State health officials on Saturday reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus in Santa Fe County.
Some of the newly confirmed cases were at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe on Pacheco Street and Pacifica Senior Living Center Santa Fe on Galisteo Road, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
In its daily COVID-19 report, the state did not say how many cases it detected at each facility.
Officials at both facilities referred questions to spokesmen, who could not immediately be reached.
This isn’t the first time health officials have detected the virus in a Santa Fe assisted-living center. Three employees of Legacy at Santa Fe have tested positive for the virus. A resident of the Avenida Aldea facility also tested positive but received negative results in two subsequent tests.
On Saturday, the state announced six more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 190 new cases.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 259 people in New Mexico.
The state now has 5,847 confirmed cases, with 122 in Santa Fe County.
Four of the new deaths occurred in McKinley County: a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and two men — one in his 60s and another in his 70s — who were residents of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
Other deaths included a Sandoval County woman in her 80s who lived at Red Rocks Care Center and a San Juan County woman in her 50s.
McKinley County added 77 cases, bringing its total to 1,864. San Juan County had 42 cases for a total of 1,316. Bernalillo County had 14 for a total of 1,194.
Four cases were reported at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it has 35 cases. Two cases were detected at the ICE Otero County Processing Center, bringing its total to 42.
As of Saturday, 208 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico, and 1,739 had recovered.
This is how a competent and scientifically accurate government acts, NM is not even close.....https://www.denverpost.com/2020/05/15/coronavirus-covid-colorado-new-cases-deaths-may-15/
Dr. Michael Johnson- 'NM is not even close...." and neither was Colorado until last week, when the state revised its reporting protocol.
Thanks for bringing attention to what seems to be drawing some praise from various quarters. This unprecedented crisis has been going on so long that initial responses are now being refined or tossed completely. Certainly as we learn more about the Coronavirus, a more nuanced approach becomes more possible.
Perhaps you would be interested in this piece: "How to Reopen America Safely," subtitled 'Months ago, I called for a long lockdown. Now we must minimize collateral damage,' by Dr. Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/14/opinion/reopen-america-coronavirus-lockdown.html
