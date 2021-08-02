The New Mexican
New Mexico’s burgeoning COVID-19 case count didn’t take the weekend off.
The state Department of Health reported New Mexico saw 1,076 coronavirus infections in a three-day period that included Saturday, Sunday and Monday — including 56 in Santa Fe County.
State health officials last week warned the delta variant is becoming problematic for the unvaccinated throughout the state. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for about 75 percent of the state’s new cases.
Bernalillo County reported 340 new cases and Doña Ana County added 72, but several of New Mexico’s eastern counties — where resistance to vaccination is strong and cases have been rising — also are helping spur the rise and accounted for nearly one-fifth of the state’s total.
There were 44 cases in Chaves County, 96 cases in Eddy County, 33 in Lea County and 30 cases in lightly populated Roosevelt County, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.
But even counties with higher vaccination rates are seeing case loads rising quickly.
Santa Fe County, for example, has seen nearly 75 percent of its population complete the vaccination protocol. McKinley County, which reported 40 cases, is at 79.6 percent. Bernalillo County has seen 68.7 percent of its residents vaccinated.
With rising case counts usually come increased load on New Mexico’s hospitals. The state said 148 people were hospitalized Monday.
The state also reported four deaths, including men from Chaves, Curry, Bernalillo and Valencia counties.
In hopes of upping the state’s overall vaccine rate, which stands at 73.2 percent, the Department of Health announced a second incentive program titled Stay Ahead New Mexico.
New Mexicans 12 and over are eligible for a $100 incentive for getting the vaccine.
Any dose qualifies, though no more than one $100 incentive will be distributed.
To be eligible for the incentive, individuals will have to receive a vaccine between Monday and the end of the month, and will have to opt in with an email, phone number or home address at vaccineNM.org/stay-ahead.
People also may call 855-600-3453 for assistance with opting in.
