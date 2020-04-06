Holy Week, 2020: In Northern New Mexico, it will be about inward reflection, not a public profession of faith.
Religious leaders throughout the area this week are stepping up their calls for congregants to remain at home during the COVID-19 crisis — even if that means they must eschew some of the year's most hallowed traditions for Passover and Easter.
Roman Catholic Archbishop of Santa Fe John Wester, who last month canceled the much-beloved Holy Week pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó, stepped up his call for people to adhere to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's stay-at-home order as the state struggles to control increased community spread of the novel coronavirus.
"In unity with all Christians, we call on the faithful to make HOME the Holy Place for the sake of all families during the COVID-19 pandemic," Wester said Sunday in a news release.
His words followed a March 15 letter to the archdiocese, in which the archbishop wrote: "We cannot live our lives of faith without grounding them in reality. We cannot help others if we are so sick that we are bedridden."
The cancellation of the Chimayó pilgrimage has been met with relief by state officials desperate to keep people home as much as possible. The state Department of Transportation, which places barrels, cones and warning signs along key routes leading to the shrine during the pilgrimage, said it would not perform those services this year in hopes of further discouraging travel.
"I am pleased to provide these provisions for New Mexicans during Holy Week, but this year we all need to stay home.” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval. “It’s not the time to risk walking, not only to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but also to prevent any injuries or deaths on our roadway.”
The message has been taken to heart even by those closely associated with the pilgrimage. Staff members at Sagrado Corazón de Jesus, a Catholic church in Nambé, said the congregation will not be participating in the walk or handing out water or food.
But as the area's churches make adjustments for what can't happen this week, many are looking to expand ways to reach their congregants in ways that might have seemed odd or unthinkable only a few weeks ago.
The Rev. Canon William Lee Curtis said the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande is continuing services from afar and created a website that allows parishioners to have services at home.
"We've moved to livestreaming services so that Easter still happens in some form or fashion this year," Curtis said.
Rabbi Neil Amswych said Temple Beth Shalom will celebrate the Passover Seder, the weeklong Jewish commemoration of the deliverance of the ancient Hebrews from slavery in Egypt, by hosting a Seder on Thursday evening on Facebook Live.
Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad said many in the Jewish community will observe deeply rooted traditions from home.
Levertov added this will be his first celebration without all of his children at home and said much of his congregation is going through uncertain emotions.
"It's pretty sad and hard because whole families are separated, or concerned because they're at risk," Levertov said. "Many people are going to be on their own."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.