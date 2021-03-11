Seniors who have not yet registered for a COVID-19 vaccine can do so from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.
The event, hosted by the city, the county, the state Department of Health and the Santa Fe Fiesta Council is open to anyone 75 or over and anyone older than 60 with underlying health conditions.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle while volunteers assist them in registering for the vaccine.
"There is such a need to help the elderly without access to internet or computer," said Aaron Garcia, an organizer and president of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council. "Make sure your neighbors are aware of it. This is about being there for one another as a community."
Garcia said that if the weather is bad, there is a contingency plan to hold the event indoors.
