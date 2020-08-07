Santa Fe Public Schools will start the new year Aug. 20 with a fully remote model in which students will learn from home through online platforms and video conferences with teachers, using their district-issued tablet computers or Chromebooks.
The district will use this model for at least the first nine weeks of school due to continued health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers and officials say the system will be significantly different from the spur-of-moment distance-learning model used at the outset of the pandemic in the spring.
Following is an abridged list of frequently asked questions and answers about Santa Fe Public School's remote-learning model, provided by the district. For the full list, visit tinyurl.com/y4nqy998.
Question: Can students attend school remotely for the entire year if the district later switches to a hybrid model that combines in-person and virtual learning?
Answer: Every student will have the option to spend entire year in a remote model if this is their parent’s preference.
Question: Will the remote model be different from last school year?
Answer: It will be significantly different. There will only be one online platform for pre-K to second grade and one platform for grades 3-12. Students will spend more time on task; however, they will not be in front of a computer screen all day. The school day will be much more structured, and students will have a daily schedule with set times for when they will have contact with their teachers.
Question: For students who are behind, will tutoring be offered?
Answer: The district will provide interventions for students in need of additional assistance. It is exploring community partnerships to expand tutoring options. On Wednesdays, teachers will be available to provide individual support.
Question: What is being done to ensure students can learn through the remote model without a working parent in the home to help?
Answer: Student schedules have been built to optimize student-teacher contact.
Question: Will students receive English-language learning support?
Answer: Yes. The district has designed lesson plans with collaboration from its Language and Culture Department to ensure cultural responsiveness and best practices for language learning.
Question: Will high schools offer dual-credit classes?
Answer: Yes. All high school students will have the opportunity to enroll in dual-credit classes to meet graduation requirements.
Question: Will grades be given?
Answer: Yes. The district will continue to follow the traditional letter grading system.
Question: Will attendance be taken in a remote-learning environment?
Answer: Yes. All schools will take daily attendance.
Question: Will visitors be allowed on school campuses?
Answer: No. All school buildings are closed to the public.
Question: How can students remain engaged in reading if they can no longer share or exchange books?
Answer: Students will have access to digital texts. The district is looking into developing a digital library and has had contributions of thousands of books.
Question: How will the district help with child care for parents who aren’t able to stay home with young school-aged children?
Answer: The district is working with community partners to identify child care options for school staff. If space is available, these options will be shared with families as well.
