On June 1, some New Mexico restaurants opened to dine-in services again, with the caveat of seating no more than 50 percent of capacity at one time.
35 Degrees North Coffee, 60 E. San Francisco St., 505-983-6138, 35northcoffee.com. Go online to set up a subscription for delivery of coffee beans. Available every other Tuesday.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190, 315santafe.com. Indoor dining 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, or call for pick-up 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com. Patio dining 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order and pay online from the regular menu for pick-up.
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com. Patio dining 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Delivery through DoorDash and Selflane available.
Apothecary Restaurant, 133 W. San Francisco St., 505-986-5037, santafeoxygenbar.com/menu. Indoor dining 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, or call to place orders for curbside pick-up, in-house delivery, or Grubhub, Fetch, and Uber Eats.
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com. Indoor and patio dining by reservation only, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Locally sourced, farm-to-table items to go.
Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, 505-983-2100, arroyovino.com. Dinner-to-go menu, 3-course prix fixe or a la carte. Curbside pick-up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Orders accepted until 6:30 p.m. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.
Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe, 3201 Richards Lane, Unit B, 505-471-0891, cacaosantafe.com. Curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Delivery Wednesday and Friday of handcrafted chocolate and fresh roasted coffee. See website for details.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com. Order from online menu 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.Call 505-955-9055 or text 505-570-3702 when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-8762, facebook.com/baja-tacos-148683741960875. Drive-through service, carryout, and delivery 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Baskin Robbins, 500 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. B, DeVargas Center, 505-820-3131. Open for takeout only, noon-8 p.m. daily.
Beer Creek Brewing Company, 3810 N.M. 14, 505-471-9271, beercreekbrew.com. Patio dining 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and 5-9 p.m. Monday. Order from full menu online for pick-up.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-780-5635, squareup.com/store/betterday. Outdoor dining, order online 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Rd., 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Growlers available.
Bourbon Grill at El Gancho, 104 Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-984-8000, bourbongrillsantafe.com. Indoor dining 3-9 p.m. daily.
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., no phone, breadshopsf.com. Pre-order and pay online. Pick up at the window 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Bruno’s Pizza, 1512 Paseo de Peralta, 505-690-0966, Bruno.biz. Call or order online for curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Fetch delivery also available. Healthcare workers and first responders receive a 20% discount during the pandemic.
The Bull Ring, 150 Washington Ave., #108, 505-983-3328, santafebullring.com. Open 4-8 p.m. daily in the dining room or patio, as well as takeout and curbside pick-up.
Bumble Bee’s Baja Grill, 301 Jefferson, 505-820-2862, bumblebeesbajagrill.com. Indoor and patio dining, or takeout 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
The Burger Stand, Burro Alley, 207 W. San Francisco St., 505-395-8210, burgerstandnm.com. Indoor and patio dining 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Walk-up, curbside, and delivery through Fetch.
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave., 505-982-4453, burritocompanysf.com. Indoor and patio dining 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Curbside pick-up available.
Cafecito, 922A Shoofly St., 505-310-0089, cafecitosantafe.com. Indoor and patio dining 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cafe Castro, 2811 Cerrillos Rd., (505) 473-5800, cafecastrosf.com. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday for dine-in, curbside pick-up, and no-contact pick-up services.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com. Call or order online. Drive-through window open for brunch items 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, pastries and beverages available until 4 p.m., dinner available 4-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Café Grazie, 3530 Zafarano Dr., C-3, 505-471-0108, cafegraziesantafe.com. Indoor and outdoor dining 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Takeout, curbside, and delivery. Call or order online. Call when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Chicago Dog Express, 600 Cerrillos Rd., 505-984-2798, no website. Takeout 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.
Chili’s Restaurant, 3795 Cerrillos Rd., 505-474-9286, chilis.com. Indoor dining, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Curbside pick-up or delivery available.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Rd., 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com. Order online from full menu and bakery, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Available for pick-up or delivery.
Chow’s Asian Bistro, 720 St. Michaels Dr., mychows.com. Takeout only. Indoor dining, dinner 4:45-9 p.m. daily and lunch 11:15 a.m. -2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Order online or call.
Clafoutis French Bakery and Restaurant, 333 W. Cordova Rd., 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz. Call in for curbside delivery 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cleopatra Cafe Downtown, 418 Cerrillos Rd., 505-820-7381, cleopatrasantafe.com. Indoor dining 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, takeout 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery also available via Fetch, Grubhub, Dashing Delivery, and Uber Eats.
Cleopatra Cafe Southside, 3482 Zafarano Dr., 505-474-5644, cleopatrasantafe.com. Indoor dining 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Takeout, 11 a.m.-8 p.m daily. Delivery by Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Compound Restaurant, 653 Canyon Rd., 505-982-4353, compoundrestaurant.com. Patio dining, 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Dinner bar menu with specials. To-go dinner and wine menu available.
Counter Culture Cafe, 930 Baca St., #1, 505-995-1105, counterculturesantafe.com. Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily with organic coffee, tea, pastries, breakfast, sandwiches, soups, salads, and entries. Order by phone or at the expanded patio area.
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com. Patio dining, takeout, and delivery, 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily.
Del Charro, 101 W. Alameda St., 505-954-0320, delcharro.com. Indoor and patio dining, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Full menu for curbside pick-up and delivery ($30 minimum within 5 miles), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Also, weekend $7 specials via the Facebook page. Valid Friday-Sunday.
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com. Indoor dining 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m, takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Limited menu.
Dulce Bakery & Coffee, 1100 Don Diego Ave., Ste. A, 505-989-9966, dulcebakery.com. Indoor dining 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Limited menu and curbside service available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call in orders, go online, or order in person.
El Chile Toreado, 807 Early St., 505-500-0033, elchiletoreado.com. Open for takeout.
El Méson Restaurant & Tapas Bar, 213 Washington Ave., 505-983-6756, elmeson-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Place orders after 4 p.m. 10% discount for cash payments, curbside pick-up only. Visit website for details and menu.
El Milagro Restaurant, 3482 Zafarano Dr., 505-474-2888, elmilagrosantafe.com. Indoor dining 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, takeout and curbside 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Rd., 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com. Indoor and patio dining, curbside pick-up, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Special menu posted online.
El Parasol, six locations. Hours, phone numbers, and addresses online. Drive-up windows at Cerrillos Road and Los Alamos locations, elparasol.com.
El Queretano, 4430 Airport Rd., 505-501-5797, no website. Takeout available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Fiesta Oaxaca, 135 W. Palace Ave., Ste. 101, 505-982-9525, fiestaoaxacasf.com. Indoor dining 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., curbside pick-up or delivery, 12-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday. Delivery by Fetch, DoorDash, or direct from restaurant for $10 fee.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com. Daily menu available for no-contact pick-up 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Menu and order online.
FitMania Meal Prep, 720 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-227-5400, fitmaniameals.com. Available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Takeout or delivery within Santa Fe for $4.99. Meals ready within 48 hours.
Flying Tortilla, 4250 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-1680, flyingtortillasantafe.com. See menu online and call in order for curbside pick-up, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The French Pastry Shop & Creperie, 100 E. San Francisco St., La Fonda on the Plaza, 505-983-6697, thefrenchpastryshop.com. Indoor dining 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Frogurt, 2801 Rodeo Rd., Ste. B-11, 505-474-6336, frogurt-nm.com. Located at Rodeo Plaza Shopping Center. Indoor dining, curbside pick-up, and carryout, noon-8:30 p.m. daily.
Geronimo, 724 Canyon Rd., 505-982-1500, geronimorestaurant.com. Order online or with the Toast Take Out mobile app. To-go menu is offered from 4-8 p.m. daily. Scheduled pick-up available. Call when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Gruet Winery, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com. Call for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Delivery fee of $10 for orders over $100. Order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack.
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com. Indoor dining 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Takeout 11 a.m.-8 p.m daily. Menu online. Call or go online to order.
Henry & The Fish, 217 W. San Francisco St., 505-995-1191, henryandthefish.com. Indoor dining, curbside, and delivery 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Online menu and ordering. Breakfast, lunch, and special dinner menu (order dinner 24 hours in advance). Nightly dinners special, breakfast all day. Free delivery downtown.
Honeymoon Brewery, 907 W. Alameda, Unit B, 505-303-3139, honeymoonbrewery.com. Contactless pick-up available 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Order/pay/schedule a pick-up online. 20% discount on entire online purchases on Tuesdays and Saturdays; 40% off for frontline workers who order on Fridays.
Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St. or 314 S. Guadalupe St., 505-428-0996, iconikcoffee.com. Order and pay online 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. daily. Breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks, house-baked pastries. Curbside pick-up.
India House, 2501 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-2651, indiahousenm.com. Indoor dining 11:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Curbside service, takeout.
Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, 505-428-6409, izanamitakeout.com. Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for delivery and curbside. Weekly family-style menu, specials, and retail selections available. Order online or phone.
Java Joe’s, 2801 Rodeo Rd., 505-310-0534, javajoessantafenm.com. Order online for curbside or drive-thru pick-up 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Siler Road location (1248 Siler Rd.) open for walk-up service.
Java Junction, 2855 Hwy. 14, Madrid, 505-438-2772, java-junction.com. Outdoor seating and walk-up service, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Jinja Bar & Bistro, 510 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4321, jinjabistro.com. Indoor and outdoor dining, and curbside pick-up available. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gift certificates available online. Buy five, get one free.
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Rd., 505-471-3800, joesdining.com. Outdoor and indoor seating. Curbside pick-up. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Joseph’s Culinary Pub, 428 Agua Fría St., 505-982-1272, josephsofsantafe.com. Open for curbside pick-up and delivery 4-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-0388. Outdoor and indoor seating, takeout, and curbside pick-up available, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 1300 Rufina Circle, Ste. A, 505-930-5460, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; both kakawachocolates.com.
Kohnami Japanese Restaurant and Sushi, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com. Patio dining and curbside pick-up available.
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., 505-982-3433, labocasantafe.com. Indoor and patio dining, takeout available 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
La Choza Restaurant, 905 Alarid St., 505-982-0909, lachozasf.com. Patio and indoor dining. Lunch, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., dinner, 4:30-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside pick-up and Dashing Delivery.
La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com. Indoor dining at La Plazuela for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Light fare and alcoholic beverages at Bell Tower Rooftop Bar, 3 p.m.-sunset, and Terrace Rooftop Garden Patio, 3- 9 p.m. Open daily.
La Piña Loka, 2621 Cerrillos Rd., 505-365-2124, no website. Open for patio dining and takeout.
La Plancha de Eldorado, 7 Caliente Rd., 505-466-2060, laplanchadeeldorado.com. Patio and indoor dining, takeout. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
L’Olivier, 229 Galisteo St., 505-989-1919, loliviersantafe.com. Patio and indoor dining, curbside pick-up, and DoorDash. Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Lunch, 12:30-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Los Portrillos, 1947 Cerrillos Rd., 505-992-0550, lospotrillossantafe.business.site. Dine-in, delivery, and curbside take-out. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends. Closed Wednesdays.
Loyal Hound, 730 St. Michaels Dr., 505-471-0440, loyalhoundpub.com. Open noon-8 p.m. daily except Sundays for dine-in, delivery, and takeout.
Lu Lu’s Chinese Cuisine and Bar, 3011 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-9898 or 505-473-1688, chineserestaurantsantafe.com. Takeout 4:30- 8:30 p.m. daily. Curbside service and delivery.
Madame Matisse French Cafe & Bakery, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com. Patio and indoor dining. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Mampuku Ramen, 1965 Cerrillos Rd., 505-772-0169, selflane.com. Indoor seating, takeout, and delivery. Order online or call 12-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Rd., 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com. Takeout and Dashing Delivery, 12-8 p.m. daily. Special menu posted online.
Mariscos Costa Azul, 2875 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-4594, mariscoscostaazul.com. Takeout 12-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., the Hotel St. Francis, 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com. Patio and indoor dining, takeout, and curbside pick-up. Dinner, 5 p.m.-close Tuesday-Sunday.
Market Street, DeVargas Center, 600 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4668, local.marketstreetunited.com/nm/santa-fe. Ask for concierge for prepared food/catering. Ask for Streetside for grocery pick-up.
Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Rd., 505-467-8162, martysmeals.com. Pick-up 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Pet food orders.
Mucho Gusto, 839 Paseo de Peralta, 505-955-8402, muchogustosantafe.com. Dine-in and pick-up 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations recommended. For delivery, Grubhub.
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, 1711 Llano St., 505-473-7703, muchosantafe.com/main. Delivery and pick-up 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The New Baking Co., 504 A W. Cordova Rd., 505-557-6435, thenewbakingco.com. Indoor and patio dining, takeout.
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, 1098 ½ S. St. Francis Dr., 505-982-9692, ext. 3, ohoriscoffee.com. Drive-thru service 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Open for walk-up service at Luna Plaza (505 Cerrillos Rd.).
Olive Garden, 3781 Cerrillos Rd., 505-438-7109, olivegarden.com. Indoor and outdoor dining 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $5 take-home meal with purchase of adult entrée.
Osteria D’Assisi, 58 S. Federal Pl., 505-986-5858, osteriadassisi.com. Open 4:30-9 p.m. daily. Call for takeout and delivery options. See website for menu.
Outback Steakhouse, 4250 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-6800, outback.com. Delivery by DoorDash and pick-up available 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Mention this listing and get an appetizer for free.
Paloma, 401 S. Guadalupe St., 505-467-8624, palomasantafe.com. Menu online. Call in or order online for takeout or Dashing Delivery 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Panda Express, 500 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-992-1186, pandaexpress.com. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Takeout or delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available. 10% discount for hospital workers and first responders.
Panera, 3535 Zafarano Dr., 505-471-9396, panerabread.com. Indoor and patio dining, drive-up and drive-thru 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Panera Grocery also available.
Pantry, 1820 Cerrillos Rd., 505-986-0022, pantrysantafe.com. Indoor dining, takeout, and curbside service offered 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather, Oshara Village, 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com. Indoor and patio dining, takeout online 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Papa Murphy’s, 3005 St. Francis Dr., 505-984-0099, papamurphys.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays. Takeout, curbside service, and delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available.
Paper Dosa, 551 W. Cordova Rd., 505-930-5521, paper-dosa.com. Takeout and curbside pick-up only. Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Menu online. Call to order.
Pecos Trail Cafe, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-9444, pecostrailcaferestaurant.com. Patio dining, curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu on Facebook.
Pizza Centro, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-466-3161, pizzacentronys.com. Call ahead for takeout orders 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Pizza Etc., 556 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center (access is on the east side facing Guadalupe Street, next to Office Depot), 505-986-1500, pizzaetc.com. Indoor dining 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu on website. Takeout and curbside pick-up, or delivery by Grubhub.
Pizzeria da Lino & Chili Line Brewery, 204 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8474, pizzeriadalino.com. Patio dining. Home delivery 1-7 p.m. with Dashing Delivery and 1-8 p.m. for pick-up. Call or order food online. Chili Line Brewery beer available in cans and growlers, pick-up only.
Pizzeria Espiritu, 1722 St. Michael’s Dr., Ste. A, 505-424-8000, pizzeriaespiritu.com. Indoor and patio dining, takeout, or delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Posa’s, 3538 Zafarano Dr., 505-473-3454, posaszafarano.com. Indoor dining 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. Curbside, takeout, pickup, and delivery by Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan Food Truck, 1312 Agua Fría St., 505-385-3011, facebook.com/RasRodyVeganSantaFe. Menu changes daily.
Real Burger, 2641 ½ Cerrillos Rd., 505-474-7325, no website. Dining room open 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Call in orders for takeout. Menu on zmenu.com and munupix.com.
Red Enchilada Restaurant, 1310 Osage Ave., 505-820-6552, no website. Indoor dining and takeout 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Restaurant Martin, 526 Galisteo St., 505-820-0919, restaurantmartin.com/1478-2/. Patio dining, takeout 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch and 5 p.m.-close dinner Wednesday-Sunday.
Revolution Bakery, 418 Cerrillos Rd., Design Center, 505-346-2669, revolutionbakery.com. Drive-thru open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays. Weekly list of products on Facebook and Instagram. To order, contact@revolutionbakery.com.
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765, riochamasteakhouse.com. Indoor dining 4-8 p.m. for dinner. Lunch available for takeout, curbside pick-up, and home delivery only, Wednesday-Sunday.
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., #301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com. Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge) 12-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Menu on website. Call to order.
Root 66 Cafe and Catering, 1704 Lena St., 505-780-8249, root66.com. Order online at root66cafeorder.square.site. Curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com. Indoor and patio dining 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go.
Sagches Coffee House, 730 St. Michael’s Dr., Ste. 3, 505-780-5263, no website. Indoor and patio dining. Breakfast and lunch daily. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Takeout and delivery within a mile.
Sage Bakehouse, 535 Cerrillos Rd., 505-820-7243, sagebakehouse.com. Takeout and curbside service available 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
San Marcos Cafe, 3877 SR 14 Turquoise Trail, 505-471-9298, no website. Take out and indoor dining from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Full menu and daily specials.
Santa Fe Bar & Grill, DeVargas Center, 87 Paseo De Peralta, 505-982-3033, santafebargrill.com. Indoor and patio dining, takeout, and curbside service 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Dashing Delivery and Fetch.
Santa Fe Capitol Grille, 3462 Zafarano Dr., 505-471-6800, capitolgrillesantafe.com. Indoor dining 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Order online or call for curbside pick-up.
The Santa Fe School of Cooking, 125 N. Guadalupe St., 505-983-4511, santafeschoolofcooking.com. Take out. All items are prepared and ready to be cooked or reheated at home with instructions included.
Santarepa Cafe, 229 Johnson St., Ste. A, 505-467-8379, santarepacafe.com. Dine-in, takeout, curbside, and other restaurant options.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com. Indoor and patio dining, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery menu posted on Fetch.
Saveur Bistro, 204 Montezuma St., 505-989-4200, no website. Indoor dining, takeout, and curbside service available 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com. Indoor dining, pick-up, or delivery. Lunch 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and dinner 4-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Second Street Brewery, 2920 Rufina St., 505-954-1068, secondstreetbrewery.com. Takeout for food and beer/wine 12-8 p.m. daily. Limited menu with favorites from all Second Street restaurants posted online. Order online via credit card. No phone orders.
Sopaipilla Factory Restaurant, 7 W. Gutierrez, Pojoaque, 505-455-2855, sopaipillafactoryrestaurant.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 pm. Sunday for curbside and carryout.
Subway, 554 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-988-5082, subway.com. Indoor dining 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, 1512 Pacheco St., 505-795-7383, sweetwatersf.com. Indoor dining 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Terra Restaurant, 198 State Rd. 592, 505-946-5700, fourseasons.com/santafe/dining/restaurants/terra. Indoor and patio dining daily, as well as takeout and curbside pick-up. Breakfast 7-11:30 a.m., 11:30-3 p.m. lunch, 5-9 p.m. dinner. New food and beverage menus for the season.
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site. Indoor dining, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Order online or call for curbside pick-up.
Terracotta Wine Bistro, 304 Johnson St., 505-989-1166, terracottawinebistro.com. Open 4 p.m.-close Thursday-Tuesday for dinner inside and both patios. Take out 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday.
Tesuque Village Market, 138 Tesuque Village Rd., 505-988-8848, tesuquevillagemarket.com. Indoor and patio dining 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Takeout available.
Thai Cafe & Noodle Treats, 3482 Zafarano Dr., Ste. A, 505-424-1818, thaicafent.net. Call for takeout orders noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Online menus.
Tia Sophia’s, 210 W. San Francisco St., 505-983-9880, tiasophias.com. Indoor dining, takeout, curbside, and delivery, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Tomasita’s, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com. Indoor and patio dining, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call for curbside pick-up.
Tortilla Flats, 3139 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-8685, tortillaflats.net. Indoor dining, curbside pick-up, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Tres Colores Restaurant, 101 W. Marcy St., 505-490-0296, trescoloresrestaurant.com. Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Tacos, burritos, tamales, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, sandwiches, salads.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com. Curbside pick-up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Menu posted online. Delivery by Doordash or GrubHub.
Upper Crust Pizza, 5 Colina Dr., 505-471-1111, uppercrustpizza.com. Indoor dining, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Call or order online for pick-up and delivery.
Upper Crust Pizza, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-982-0000, uppercrustpizza.com. Indoor dining 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. To-go orders and delivery available.
Verde Food Company, 851 W. San Mateo Rd., 505-780-5151, verdefood.com. Indoor dining 9 a.m-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Vinaigrette, 709 Don Cubero Alley, 505-820-9205, moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site. Open 10 a.m-7 p.m Monday-Saturday. Takeout and delivery within a 3-mile radius. Order online or call, including preorders for the following day. Carryout orders are available for pick-up at Vinaigrette.
Walter Burke Catering, 1209 Calle de Comercio, 505-473-9600, walterburkecatering.com. Special menu for large and individual servings. Prices posted online. Call in order by noon for same-day curbside pick-up or delivery, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Whole Hog, 320 S. Guadalupe St., 505-474-3375, wholehogcafenm.com. Indoor dining 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Delivery by Dashing Delivery.
Wok, 2860 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-8126, woksantafe.com. Open for pick-up only 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
YinYang Chinese Restaurant, 418 Cerrillos Rd., 505-986-9279, santafeyinyang.com. Order online for curbside pick-up 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery through Uber Eats.
