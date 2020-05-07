The DeVargas Center post office reopened this week after being closed for over a month to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We’re very happy to be open again and appreciate our customers’ continued patience and understanding,” Billy Fetterhoff Jr., Santa Fe's officer in charge for the U.S. Postal Service, said in a statement.
The reopening comes with a few changes: Only five customers are allowed in the post office at a time. Customers should place items they wish to mail on the counter and then step back, and there is now a plastic barrier to protect employees, and lines on the floor are spaced 6 feet apart for social distancing.
Customers can access the North Guadalupe Street post office through the DeVargas Center's north-central entrance near Great Clips.
Commercial operations are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Post office box mail services are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
So, DID closing this Post Office "slow the spread of Covid"?? Really? Or is this just magical thinking? A tricky business.
