Mara Christina Harris was riding a camel named Lashga through the Sahara desert when things began to change.
Sam Connan was on a snorkeling trip off the coast of the Honduran island of Roatán when he got the news.
Julie Kinney and Manny Washington had just ended a one-week sojourn at sea around the Galápagos Islands, sans cellphone connections, when they learned everything was different.
For these Santa Fe residents, the sudden news that the novel coronavirus was sweeping the world and forcing them to become temporary expatriates didn't just mean the end of their vacations.
It meant the world they knew had shifted.
And now that they are back in the U.S., home never looked so good, self-quarantining and all.
"I am hiding under the covers of my own bed, thank you very much," said Harris, who had flown to Morocco in early March just before the travel advisories and warnings about the coronavirus threat. "Coming home is always a good part of travel. You get exposed to a bigger world out there when you travel, so this expanded consciousness, in my own bed, is a deliriously wonderful feeling."
"Home is where the heart is," said Kinney, who said she and Washington, her husband, recently took part in a "virtual happy hour" with Santa Fe neighbors and friends who are happy they are back. The first week of their trip was a joy, sailing and snorkeling through the Galápagos. The second half was mostly spent in quarantine with other stranded visitors.
Connan, a Santa Fe Prep graduate studying music and voice at Indiana University, is quarantined in his apartment in Bloomington, Ind., and likely won't be driving back to Santa Fe to visit his parents for fear of spreading the virus.
"About a month ago, the fact that I didn't want to leave my house was considered mental illness, and now it's considered a civic duty," he said. "I don't have to change out of my pajamas at all."
Their stories have similarities. All of them had wanted to take exotic vacations. All started their travels with exciting, adventurous expeditions — though Connan got to enjoy just a day or two of that before the crisis hit.
And all suddenly found themselves stuck in a foreign country as airlines canceled flights and communities around them began shutting down with lockdown orders and closed highways.
While the world around them was changing fast, they were forced to sit still — far from home.
"It wasn't a great feeling," Harris said. "There was an open-ended uncertainty in a foreign land that is very daunting. It was very hard to stay in the present and not give in to fear. My biggest fear was that I would get sick [from coronavirus] in Morocco. They did not have the respiratory and hospital bed infrastructure to deal with this."
Connon — who said in retrospect it was a "very stupid decision" to leave the country in mid-March after coronavirus warnings popped up everywhere and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in New Mexico — said at times his forced stay while waiting to leave Honduras was "a little touch and go."
"It wasn't as if there wasn't enough food," he said, "but it was always about where you could find it. We went back and forth. … This place was open, that place was closed, that place was doing delivery. About halfway through, they declared martial law.
"The big question on everybody's mind was whether we were going to be there for an extra six days or an extra six months."
For Kinney and Washington, nothing was more unnerving than finally getting a boarding pass for a connecting flight home only to find the airport surrounded by security forces and the terminal vacant except for some employees feverishly using cleansers to wipe down every surface. Their flight had been canceled.
"We did not know if we would get home," Kinney said. "That's an anxious feeling."
But each of the Santa Feans abroad found themselves banding with other expatriates in their respective locales who were also trying to get home. They hunkered down in hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, apartments — fairly safe places in nice locales with people who were kind and helpful. Theirs was a waiting game — waiting on a guaranteed flight back to the United States.
Those who made it back count themselves lucky. The State Department said earlier this week that it was still working to bring home thousands of Americans stranded overseas.
Ian Brownlee, who leads the State Department's repatriation task force, told reporters Wednesday time was running out for those who had not yet made plans to return home. He said some Americans say they want to wait things out with the hope that the pandemic will pass quickly.
Luisa Kolker is one of those Americans still overseas — but she wants to come home. The longtime Santa Fe resident set off for Spain in early February and planned to return this week. She's still there, living in an apartment on the island of Ibiza.
She booked flights home three times. All were canceled. "I'm at the point of no refund," she said by phone Tuesday. "I'm out several thousand dollars at least."
To some degree, she's not bad off. She's living in an apartment with a view of the Mediterranean and within walking distance of a grocery store and pharmacy, which were still open as of this week.
But Spain is one of the hot spots for the virus, with over 10,000 deaths reported as of midweek. The government began a series of lockdowns in the middle of March. That action is tightly enforced, Kolker said, with police patrols everywhere. She can't leave her apartment without donning protective gloves and a mask. Violators can be fined up to 600 euros — about $650 — she said.
Grocery stores and pharmacies only let so many customers in at a time, she said.
"Two people have to come out before they let two more people go in," Kolker said. "And when you go in, someone has a pair of rubber gloves open and ready for you to slip your hands into them and they have a bottle of spray sanitizer handy."
An American who loves her sense of freedom and independence, Kolker's OK with it all.
"I'm not a big fan of authority, but I have to say as soon as we went on 'lockdown' and the rules were made clear, it reduced people's stress levels," she said. "Structure reduces stress. There wasn't room for creative decision-making."
Kolker's seen small benefits to the world around her: less air pollution, the return of sea gulls to the nearby beach because no humans are allowed there, people trying to help one another.
Still, Kolker, a shamanic practitioner, said she waivers between periods of calm tranquility and anxious anticipation regarding what will happen next.
"I miss being outdoors — that part makes me antsy," she said. "I miss my home. I wish I could be in my house and walk and move."
