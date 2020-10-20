The New Mexico Department of Health erroneously sent about 30,000 old messages this week informing people they tested had negative for COVID-19.
According to a spokeswoman for the department, Marisa Maez, the "technical hiccup" was limited to people who previously tested negative. Because of a problem sparked by a software update, thousands of people received the notification for an old test.
"Our software provider was updating the provider portal on our COVID website last night and as a result there was technological glitch that [erroneously] sent some ... notifications to people who had previously tested negative," Maez said Tuesday. "The texts were basically repeats of those prior notifications ... even though the recipients had not recently tested."
Maez said the software provider and the Department of Health are now sending out subsequent notification tests apologizing for the error and asking people to disregard the messages.
