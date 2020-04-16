Rep. Daymon Ely is calling for an immediate special session of the state Legislature meant to create a rescue package for businesses hurting from the economic damage from the novel coronavirus. New Mexico businesses deemed nonessential have been shut down by state public health orders designed to slow the spread of the outbreak.
Bucking Democratic leaders in the House and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Corrales Democrat is perhaps the first in his party to call for a special session before summer.
Ely argues that if lawmakers don't get together in April or May, the financial pain could thrust the state into an economic depression. The state and nation already have seen unprecedented numbers of people applying for unemployment benefits after being laid off.
“We cannot wait until June to have an economic stimulus package. Too many businesses will be out of business," Ely said. “Herbert Hoover sat on the sidelines and did a balanced budget and went right into a Great Depression."
Though welcomed by GOP leaders, other prominent House Democrats are for now staying silent on Ely's call to action. House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, did not return a phone call or text message Thursday.
Democratic state Reps. Nathan Small of Las Cruces, Dayan Hochman-Vigil of Albuquerque, Javier Martinez of Albuquerque and Joanne Ferrary of Las Cruces also did not return phone calls.
Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said he supports using money from the state's more than $1 billion "rainy day" fund to create some kind of economic stimulus package. But he said he's against a special session in late April or May — the anticipated peak of COVID-19 cases in many areas of the state.
"We’re just unable to meet that quickly," Maestas said. "I don’t believe we have the votes to call ourselves into an extraordinary session. And the governor is not going to call us back until June. But the conversation should continue."
Congress approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package meant to aid many, including struggling businesses. Ely and others say that will not be enough to stem the financial bleeding.
Congressional lawmakers already are discussing another stimulus plan, and Ely says that still will likely not be enough.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued optional guidelines for states considering reopening businesses after Republicans in New Mexico and elsewhere have criticized restrictive public health orders that have hamstrung the market.
Federal and state officials — including some in the Trump administration — have continued to say it's too soon to reopen the economy and not risk lives.
"We are not at a point currently where it would be safe to reopen," Lujan Grisham said in a statement Thursday, "and doing so prematurely would undo the heroic work of our health workers and first responders, endanger many more people and essentially guarantee enhanced transmission of the virus, leading to more illness and death."
Weeks ago, legislative leaders including Egolf suggested a special session would likely occur in June or July, when lawmakers would have to make tough choices to rein in budget increases approved in February. The decline in oil prices coupled with a massive portion of the service and retail industries either closed or severely limited could lead to a $2 billion budget shortfall for the state. Many businesses could go under during the pandemic as well.
Lujan Grisham had suggested hosting a virtual session. But attorneys for her office and for the Legislature have ruled that out, arguing during an unrelated state Supreme Court case this week that the state Constitution requires lawmakers to be physically present for a legislative session to take place.
A spokeswoman for the governor, Nora Meyers Sackett, said in an email that Lujan Grisham will call a special session when it is safe to do so.
"As soon as it’s safe to hold a special session, and as soon as there is clarity about what kind of targeted economic relief initiatives would have the support of the Legislature, a special session will occur. That's the timeline," Sackett said."We know workers and businesses all across the state are hurting — it’s heartbreaking every single day. Small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy.
"Our focus right now is defeating this virus and disease prevention so state businesses can reopen broadly the moment it is safe to do so and stay open for longer — any premature action risks a potentially even more damaging situation where businesses reopen and are forced to close again. That’s untenable."
With three-fifths support in both chambers, it is still possible to call a special session without the support of the governor, said state Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington.
Montoya and other Republicans have for weeks pushed for an earlier special session to address budget and economic problems as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, though Republicans ramped up rhetoric this week to blame Lujan Grisham for much of the current economic turmoil.
On Monday, they called for a plan to reopen businesses without a specific date, though small-businesses owners on the GOP conference call said they should be able to open at limited capacity like big-box stores.
“I’m happy that finally somebody on the other side is showing some measure of concern for these businesses that are literally facing going out of business, filing bankruptcy," Montoya said.
Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway said in a statement Thursday that he and a "growing number of small business owners and elected officials" are becoming increasingly vocal and alarmed that "no amount of federal assistance programs will ever come close to getting our citizens back on their feet economically."
"We do not want to survive this crisis with nothing left of our society," Janway said.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, welcomed Ely's call for a spring special session.
“You just can’t imagine what my phone is like with not only employees, but businesses, and it’s tough right now," Townsend said. "There’s people that really, really hurt. If she [Lujan Grisham] doesn’t very quickly start listening to the issues that New Mexicans are having, she’s in trouble with or without them."
