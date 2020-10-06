Del Charro restaurant and bar at Inn of the Governors in downtown Santa Fe has closed after five employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus
Del Charro received the first two positive test results Thursday. Others were reported to the New Mexico Environment Department on Friday and Monday.
Three members of the kitchen staff and two front-of-house workers have tested positive so far, Inn of the Governors general manager Sam Gerberding said.
“We are shut down until we get every single test result back negative,” Gerberding said.
Santa Fe has had 40 reports of novel coronavirus cases at restaurants. Statewide, there have been at least 367 cases among restaurant employees, according to state Environment Department statistics.
At least 178 other types of businesses in Santa Fe have reported coronavirus cases among employees, according to the agency.
Guy’s Painting has had one four-man crew of family members test positive for the virus since Thursday. Owner Guy Dominguez said his five crews work in separate locations.
“We try not to interchange the crews,” he said, adding that he is the only link between most of the crews and has tested negative for the virus.
For a full, updated list of coronavirus cases reported by businesses, government agencies, institutions and other workplaces statewide, visit env.nm.gov/nmed-resources-for-covid-19 and click on "rapid response data."
