CHIMAYÓ — For more than 40 years, brothers Ben and Stephen Nieto have made the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó during Holy Week.
In so many ways, this year is different.
Instead of walking alongside thousands to the Northern New Mexico holy site, the brothers, along with Stephen's wife, Adele Nieto, and their granddaughter Makayla Diaz, were the lone pilgrims heading north on Juan Medina Road toward the santuario on Wednesday afternoon.
The annual pilgrimage was canceled last month in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While the family defied Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's stay-at-home order to make the journey, the brothers said they felt they had no choice, even amid COVID-19 crisis.
The walk was a promise made to their mother, Dolores Nieto, on her deathbed in August.
"We are doing it for her," said Stephen Nieto.
The Nietos, who live in the Albuquerque area, were a rarity along the roads to Chimayó this week. Multifaceted efforts to stop the vast majority of those who would have made the trek in a regular year appeared to have worked.
On Wednesday afternoon, two small shovels stood perfectly upright and untouched in the well of dirt inside el pocito, the room at the santuario containing the holy dirt said to cure illnesses and ailments.
Every pew in the chapel was empty. The gift shops and chapel office were closed. The cool silver container typically filled with holy water outside the entrance was missing.
Only one man, who was running a strand of neon green rosary beads between his fingers, and his dog were seen strolling on the church grounds. No one was sitting on the 120 benches outside.
A man and woman, who declined to provide their names, made a quick stop to go inside the church.
The man said the reason he was there was simple.
"It's Holy Week," he said as he walked to his Jeep. "It's Holy Week and we still believe."
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico State Police, the state Department of Transportation and the Governor's Office all have released statements stressing the importance of staying home during Holy Week, and the santuario and its parking lots will be locked through Monday. Though law enforcement will be patrolling on the pilgrimage route, officers will ask walkers to turn around rather than shepherd them safely as they have in years past.
While the grounds at the santuario were nearly empty late in the week, with only a few candles lit near a shrine to the Virgin Mary and bowls of holy water bone dry, the chapel still seemed full of life. Hundreds of orange butterflies darted between branches of blossoming fruit trees and the rushing water in the Potrero Ditch along the back of the property mixed with the sounds of chirping birds.
"It's not been a typical Holy Week over here," said Patricio Chavez, who with his wife, Shawna Chavez, runs the Coffee Shop at Chavez Gallery, only steps away from the chapel's entrance.
Patricio Chavez's connection to El Santuario de Chimayó goes back hundreds of years: He said his ancestor Don Bernardo Abeyta commissioned the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to build the structure in the early 1800s.
While around 300,000 people visit the santuario every year, Good Friday is typically its busiest day, Chavez said.
The couple usually hire five employees at the cafe each year to help sell Frito pies and nachos. His parents, who live across the street, have a fruit stand and typically would be selling chiles this week.
While the cafe has been closed for three weeks and his family typically depends on the money made during Holy Week, Chavez said he doesn't mind.
Shutting down was the right decision to keep people safe, he said. To pass the time, he's been home-schooling his daughter and planted peas in his garden.
As Chavez worked on a car outside his house, the Nietos were still making their way to the santuario.
They had masks they planned to wear upon arrival, and should they be fined for being outside, Stephen Nieto said, they would pay the fine.
Young Makayla held a single bright pink glove as she walked. Slowly inspecting the the dirt and brush along the road, she bent down and picked up a small wooden coin — the type typically tossed to pilgrims on their journey.
"Stay Safe," it said.
Makayla tucked it into her glove and kept walking, getting ready to ascend the last big hill before arriving at the santuario.
