New Mexico added 161 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 11 in Santa Fe County, and reported three more deaths Thursday.
De Baca County, the only one in the state that so far had avoided the virus, reported its first case.
Chaves County saw the highest number of new daily positive test results, with 31, followed by Bernalillo County, with 27. Eddy County had 21 new cases, Doña Ana County had 17 and Lea County had 13.
The three new deaths bring the state's total to 816. They were a man in his 20s from Bernalillo County and two women in their 80s, one from Lincoln County and one from McKinley County.
New Mexico now has a total caseload of 26,429. There were 80 patients hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, with 15 on ventilators, state health officials said; 14,120 patients had recovered.
