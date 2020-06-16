State health officials on Tuesday announced 88 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — a significant decline from the average daily number of positive test results in resent weeks — and seven more deaths.
Among the new deaths, which bring the state's total to 447, were a man in his 80s from Cibola County, who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants; two McKinley County men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s; a woman in her 80s from McKinley, who was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup; two San Juan County men, one in his 50s and one in his 90s, who was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington; and a woman in her 70s from San Juan.
Among the new cases of the virus, which increase the state's number of infections to 9,933, were five in Santa Fe County. More than a third of the county's 178 cases have been among residents in the 87507 ZIP code, where infections are increasing.
State inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility had three new cases, bringing its total number of infected state and federal prisoners to 573.
New Mexico also has seen a growing number of cases among residents and staff in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other congregate care facilities. As of Tuesday, 554 patients and 383 staff had tested positive for the virus; 185 patients and three workers had died from the illness.
There have been no deaths reported at Santa Fe facilities. So far, four have had small numbers of reported infections: Legacy Santa Fe, MorningStar Senior Living, Pacifica Senior Living and Brookdale Santa Fe.
Please stop comparing daily totals with seven day averages. That is meaningless, like comparing apples and oranges. Compare seven day averages with seven day averages. That will give you a much better idea of trends. Comparing one day’s new case count with the prior day’s count tells you very little and suggests improvement when there may not be any. Allen Olson, Cerrillos
