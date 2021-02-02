New Mexico health officials reported Tuesday the daily number of positive test results for COVID-19 was 434, the lowest statewide count in nearly four months.
Santa Fe County had 32 new cases.
The news came as the state received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses available in New Mexico to 312,250.
Health care providers have administered more than 284,000 of those doses, including 63,826 boosters for the two-shot vaccine. About 39 percent of the 565,000 New Mexico residents who have registered with the state to receive the vaccine have received at least their first dose.
The state has had 175,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic in March, and 3,310 residents have died from the illness. Health officials announced 15 more deaths Tuesday.
There were 492 people in the state hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, with 12,185 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
More than 100 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state have had at least one case of the illness in the last 28 days, including many in Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The New York Times reports New Mexico has received in total 351,050 doses. This article says we've received 312,250. Which is right?
The NMDOH public dashboard categorizes COVID cases by age, sex, and race/ethnicity. Is there a report for vaccines administered to persons in Santa Fe County by age, sex, and race/ethnicity? This information enhances and clarifies who
has been immunized while providing facts for planning for future immunizations of specific groups. Equity is important .
My immediate reaaction to this news story is, how many shots did the state recently receive, when did the state receive those shots, and to which health agencies have they been distributed? Without these details, the news story sounds like a rumor. To residents of New Mexico, we have to start taking these news reports seriously.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.