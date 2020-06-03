Eight more New Mexicans died from COVID-19, the Governor's Office announced Wednesday, bringing the number of New Mexico fatalities from the respiratory illness to 375.
The state said the victims all were 60 or older and all came from McKinley and San Juan counties, long the epicenter of the novel coronavirus crisis.
The state also announced 25 new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility in Southern New Mexico, where an outbreak has run rampant in recent days.
One-hundred seventy people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and the state Department of Health said 3,013 people have recovered.
Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McKinley County, with 28 in Bernalillo County. Santa Fe County reported three new cases.
New Mexico's number of COVID-19 positive tests since the beginning of the crisis stands at 8,140.
