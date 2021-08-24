Spurred by significant case counts in some of the state's smaller counties, New Mexico's burgeoning COVID-19 issue continues. But its hospitalization numbers are alarming.
The state Department of Health reported 426 people have been admitted with problems stemming from coronavirus — a major jump from Monday's 352.
The state Department of Health said there were 876 new cases statewide and two additional deaths — a man in his 80s from Curry County and a man in his 70s from McKinley County.
Though the state's case count was headed by Bernalillo County's 254, numbers were significant in a wide-ranging number of smaller places. San Miguel County reported 29 new cases and there were 38 in Valencia County, 13 in Cibola County and 14 in Lincoln County. Among outlying counties the highest number of cases was in Lea, in far southeast New Mexico, where 139 cases were reported.
Santa Fe County had 21 new cases, with seven in Rio Arriba County.
Forty-one long-term care facilities also have reported at least one case among residents and/or staff members in the past 28 days. Among them is Santa Fe Care Center.
Check out New Mexico rules 7.8.2 and 7.9.2 NMAC, both of which lower the Direct Caregiver age in Nursing Homes and Long Term Care facilities from 18 year of age to 16 years of age. This allows high school students, who work part time in these homes, to carry Covid from the schools to the elders. Clever....
Done initially using Emergency Rulemaking, which avoids any public input or involvement, then run through a public hearing to simply make the change permanent. Fine way to kill our elders. Thanks Michelle...
FDA HAS GIVEN FULL APPROVAL OF THE PFIZER VACCINE!!
EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED…. NO EXCUSES!!! PERIOD.
