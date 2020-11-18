New Mexico's runaway COVID-19 train seems unstoppable.
The state reported 2,897 new cases Wednesday — 785 more than on a record-setting Tuesday — and 26 additional deaths in a crisis that has gotten exponentially worse just in the past week.
On Nov. 10, the state reported 1,418 cases, with 92 in Santa Fe County. On Wednesday, the Santa Fe area had more than doubled its case count to 197, by far its most since the crisis began in March. In addition, one Santa Fe ZIP code — 87507 — had the third-most new cases among individual ZIP codes in the state.
The virus' spread is worst in Bernalillo County, which had 997 cases Wednesday, with Doña Ana County reporting 438. Chaves County had 191 cases.
The state said 776 people in New Mexico are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the dead, which included eight people from the Las Cruces area, two were inmates in state prisons — a man in his 80s jailed at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County and a man in his 40s at the Roswell Correctional Center. Both had been hospitalized.
The 10 ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID cases were:
87121 (Albuquerque): 241
87105 (Albuquerque): 109
87507 (Santa Fe): 107
87031 (Los Lunas): 90
88240 (Hobbs): 89
88203 (Roswell): 87
87108 (Albuquerque): 84
88101 (Clovis): 82
88001 (Las Cruces): 77
88201 (Roswell): 74
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
The gov could have stopped this in its tracks like she did in the beginning, but no we had to let things stay open until after the elections. 100% political if you ask me.
Hmm... Clovis, Hobbs, and Roswell are high for such low populations. I wonder what those places all have in common. There are probably a bunch of anti-mask people there.
Earth to Mich.....you are a failure as a leader, look at the data.
Common sense says daily rants from the peanut gallery are not helpful, except to the person ranting, as an expression of schadenfreude. If you want to help the leadership help the people of the state, provide them with your expertise; or links to expertise that you in particular have special knowledge of or influence with.
We'll see if this new lockdown does anything. My guess is that people are just gonna ignore it and it will hurt businesses anyway.
Can you provide a link to the full list of cases mapped to zip codes?
https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html Drop down menu in gray area near top of page will give you the map you're looking for.
thank you!
I agree with Khal on this. Need to know the hotspots to stay as far away as possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.