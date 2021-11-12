New Mexico's COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing — and Santa Fe County is one of the launching pads.
A two-day report released by the state Department of Health reveals a state still in the throes of another major coronavirus surge, with 3,524 new cases being reported Thursday and Friday.
Thursday's report was not available due to the Veterans Day holiday.
Santa Fe County reported 156 new cases in the two-day period, the fifth-most in the state behind Bernalillo (927), San Juan (556), Doña Ana (463) and Sandoval (201). Rio Arriba County had 55 cases and Los Alamos County nine.
Santa Fe County had been averaging about 42 cases a day.
In addition, the Department of Health said New Mexico suffered another 21 deaths, though four were in the past 30 days and not immediately reported. Four of the fatalities were from Bernalillo County and three were from Curry County.
The dead ranged in ages from their 20s to their 90s.
State Health Department officials warned during a briefing Wednesday cases in New Mexico would continue to rise as the state's vaccination rate plateaus. The state's overall vaccination rate is 73 percent and 15 percent have been able to obtain booster shots. But vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 have just begun.
As troubling for health officials is the burden COVID-19 is placing on the state's hospitals, which have admitted 508 people with the illness. Two Albuquerque hospitals, University of New Mexico and Presbyterian, have implemented crisis standards of care. That declaration allows them to concentrate their efforts on those who need the most assistance.
Health officials are encouraging those who have been vaccinated to obtain a booster dose through the Department of Health's website. Dr. David Scrase, the state's acting Health Department chief, said it's estimated 70 percent of adults are eligible to obtain the booster.
A vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be held Saturday at Desert Sage Academy, 351 W. Zia Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents and guardians can register kids for the vaccine ahead of the clinic at vaccinenm.org.
