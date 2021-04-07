A woman from Otero County who was over 100 years old was one of three COVID-19 fatalities, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The woman was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, as did the others who died: a man in his 60s from Grant County and a man in his 40s from San Miguel County.
The Health Department said 3,963 people in New Mexico have died from coronavirus.
New Mexico reported 222 new virus cases Wednesday, including 60 in Bernalillo County and 38 in Doña Ana County. Santa Fe County reported just six cases.
Seventy-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 174,409 are listed as having recovered.
