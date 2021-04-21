Santa Fe County's virus totals, while still modest, have risen over the past two days.
The state said the Santa Fe area had 20 new COVID-19 cases in its Wednesday report. The day before, there were 14 and in a three-day period over the weekend — the Department of Health no longer provides information on Saturdays and Sundays — there were 26.
Overall, the state had 187 new cases and 10 additional deaths.
The fatalities in Wednesday's list ranged in ages from their 30s to their 80s. Seven were from Bernalillo County and three from Doña Ana County.
New Mexico has seen 4,020 deaths and 195,783 positive cases.
There also was a slight rise in hospitalizations in Wednesday's report from 121 to 124.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.