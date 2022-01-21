COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death among New Mexicans in 2020, trailing only cancer and heart disease, according to the state Department of Health.
Statewide in 2020, 2,847 deaths were reported in which COVID-19 was the leading cause. About 3,300 such deaths were reported in 2021, and more than 400 coronavirus deaths have been reported statewide in the first 21 days of this year.
Friday’s news was most dire for minorities. The age-adjusted death rate for COVID-19 among Native Americans and Alaska Natives in New Mexico was nine times higher than the rate for white people — 457.6 deaths per 100,000 people versus 49.9 per 100,000 — according to the Department of Health. Hispanics had an age-adjusted death rate of 120.9 per 100,000.
In 2017, the most recent year for which figures were available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,896 people in New Mexico died from heart disease, followed by 3,620 from cancer. Accidents killed an additional 1,460 people.
Depending on factors such as the omicron variant’s continued spread, COVID-19 could rise to the No. 1 killer in New Mexico for 2022.
The state is on pace to record more than 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths this year.
Even as vaccination numbers inch upward — state data shows 91 percent of New Mexico adults have had at least one shot, 77 percent have completed the initial series and 40 percent have had a booster — case numbers have soared to new highs.
New Mexico topped its daily new-case record Wednesday, Thursday and again Friday, when 6,198 were reported. The overall caseload since the start of the pandemic, which now stands at nearly 438,000, has risen by about 90,000 cases since the start of the year.
The daily numbers are expected to continue rising, with a peak in the current surge predicted to come sometime in the next couple of weeks.
Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase called it a hopeful forecast during a Wednesday briefing.
As of Friday, Santa Fe County was averaging 422 new cases a day, with a rate of 281 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the New York Times.
Santa Fe Public Schools students were kept home for remote learning four days in the past week amid the surge, with in-person classes resuming Monday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at a news conference at Santa Fe High School the state was recruiting its own workers and New Mexico National Guard members to begin volunteering as substitute teachers in strained public schools statewide. The initiative could be launched as early as Monday, she said.
The push comes as omicron appears to be infecting more children than prior versions of the virus.
The state’s latest pediatric report shows two to three times more children being infected in recent weeks with omicron as the dominant strain over delta.
In all, 80,100 people younger than 18 have contracted the virus, including 14,028 who are younger than 4, according to the report. About 400 children younger than 18 have been hospitalized, and seven have died from the disease.
Despite reports omicron causes milder symptoms than the delta variant — putting a smaller percentage of infected people in the hospital — it has triple the transmission rate, which is pushing hospitals beyond capacity, Scrase said during Wednesday’s briefing.
For adults, Scrase noted medical research indicates boosters fortify the immune system against omicron, and he encouraged people who haven’t received a third shot to do so. Their risk of hospitalization and death drops below 1 percent, he said.
Maybe this will be enough to get the naysayers vaccinated. I've read so many comments about how more people die every day from other causes. What was most heart wrenching to me, was the number of children who have died from this illness. Perhaps these numbers will be enough to get those parents sitting on the fence about vaccinating their children off the fence and into action.
[thumbup]Absolutely, this will make people start lining up for hours and days to get vaccinated and boosted, instead of tested as they do now, they will know how to use their time now.
