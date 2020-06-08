New Mexico now has reached a dubious new threshold in the COVID-19 crisis: 400 deaths.
State health officials announced 124 new cases of the respiratory ailment Monday and also reported four more deaths in the state due to COVID-19 — three people from McKinley County and one from San Juan County. Three had been hospitalized; the fourth was a man in his 30s who had not been hospitalized.
Of Monday's cases, 50 came from McKinley County and 26 from San Juan County. No new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which had five on Sunday. Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, reported just 10 cases.
The state's prisons, which recently have become epicenters for new outbreaks, report 221 inmates held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19. Three-hundred eighty-seven people held by federal agencies at four New Mexico facilities have tested positive.
The state Health Department said there are 183 people hospitalized and 3,380 listed as having recovered.
They need to rethink their testing program......https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html?__source=sharebar%7Cfacebook&par=sharebar&fbclid=IwAR2ZO5Z45OqmTaeXWlof7DB5N1s1-qG4qfLrfy8-pV2vXX4cb8dzhzHjWao
