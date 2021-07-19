A Santa Fe County man has died of COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
The state said the man, in his 40s, had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The state said he had died within the past 30 days. According to the Department of Health, the reporting of some COVID-related deaths are delayed due to insufficient information.
The state said three other people — two women and one man, all from Bernalillo County — also died, bringing New Mexico's overall fatality count to 4,383.
The state said 378 coronavirus cases were tallied in a three-day period that included Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Nineteen were in Santa Fe County and three in Rio Arriba County.
There are 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals.
There state is now at 64 percent with completed vaccinations and 72 percent for those with at least one inoculation.
