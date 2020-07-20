Cases of COVID-19 are rising on the Jicarilla Apache Nation, which stretches in Northern New Meixco from the Colorado border near Dulce to the edge of the Santa Fe National Forest north of Cuba.
By Monday afternoon, nearly 60 percent of cases in Rio Arriba County, where the vast majority of the tribe's land lies, were residents in the Jicarilla Apache Nation's 87528 ZIP code.
The Department of Health said day-by-day totals for specific ZIP codes were not available.
The number of cases in Rio Arriba County have more than doubled over the past month to 205 on Monday from 79 on June 20; 121 of the county's cases are in the Jicarilla Apache Nation.
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the nation has only around 3,195 members, compared to a total of nearly 39,000 residents in Rio Arriba County.
Jicarilla Apache Nation President Darrell Paiz was not available for comment this week and neither was a representative from the Indian Health Service facility based in the remote town of Dulce. The clinic's website said it has a service population of over 4,000 patients and that those requiring inpatient services are often transported to hospitals some 100 miles away.
State House Rep. Derrick Lente, whose district covers the Jicarilla Apache Nation, said the tribe discovered its first case of COVID-19 in early June and has been on a lockdown between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the past week.
"Our state has very remote locations where maybe a pharmacy is open one or two days per week, and the [Indian Health Service] is restricted to very simple checkups," Lente said.
"Luckily, the state has been able to test very aggressively" in the Jicarilla Apache Nation, he added, "but obviously when you're in a very remote location, it's work to get people to get to Dulce for a testing program on this certain day."
The outbreak among the tribe's members follows a trend that began soon after the pandemic reached New Mexico: Native American communities have suffered a heavy toll. The first to see high numbers of cases were San Felipe and Zia pueblos. The illness then emerged in northwestern New Mexico, where it quickly spread, devastating the Navajo Nation.
A couple of months ago, nearly 60 percent of the total number of cases in New Mexico were among Native American people. In the two months, as the virus' spread has slowed in northwestern New Mexico and outbreaks have occurred elsewhere in the state, the rate of Hispanic residents with positive test results has risen, offsetting the rate among Native people.
The rate among Hispanic people in the state was more than 37 percent of overall cases Monday, up from about a quarter in earlier months. Still, in a state where just over 10 percent of residents are Native American, the virus case rate among Native people remains a disproportionate 40 percent, according to state data.
The Department of Health says it is working with the Jicarilla Apache government to help contain the spread.
"They are leveraging internal resources to help individuals who are COVID-19-positive be able to self-isolate," David Morgan, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said in an email. "We are prepared to assist at their request if the cases threaten to overwhelm their internal resources. We have already moved several individuals to higher levels of care in our specialty shelters at their request."
Throughout more than four months of responding to the pandemic, Morgan added, the Department of Health has detected outbreaks spurred by multigenerational homes.
"Families within New Mexico across the board tend to have multiple generations living in either the same home or in very close proximity to one another," Morgan said. "This can, and has in many cases, lead to case clusters in families and communities that in turn have escalated as cases multiply within counties and regions in New Mexico and within the sovereign nations themselves."
