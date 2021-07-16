The New Mexico Department of Health reported 188 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, including an outbreak at the Torrance County Detention Facility, where another 26 federal detainees tested positive for the virus.
Ten of the cases reported Friday were in Santa Fe County, while Bernalillo County added 45, Doña Ana County recorded 18, Sandoval County logged 14 and Eddy County had 13.
The virus also infected seven more federal detainees at the Otero County Processing Center.
A Taos County woman in her 80s was among seven deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state Friday. Bernalillo, Cibola and Doña Ana counties each had two.
To date, New Mexico has reported 207,189 infections and 4,379 fatalities.
There were 91 patients receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
