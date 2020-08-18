New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers, particularly in areas that struggled for months to battle the virus, are falling like a rock.
The state announced just 79 new cases Tuesday, and the state's northwest corner, including McKinley and San Juan counties, is continuing a much-welcomed downward trend.
McKinley, which for months was the epicenter of New Mexico's COVID-19 problem, reported just six cases. In San Juan, it was just two.
Meanwhile, Bernalillo County had just 20 cases, with 12 in Lea County and 10 in Santa Fe County.
However, the state Department of Health announced five additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 723.
The state said fatalities include a woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County; a man in his 90s from Doña Ana County; a man in his 80s from Lea County; a woman in her 60s from McKinley County and a man in his 60s from San Juan County.
Three of the victims lived in congregate-care facilities.
The state said 23,579 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the crisis began and 10,802 are designated as having recovered. There are 111 people hospitalized.
It’s a miracle that right before her next deadline the numbers are down drastically. It’s like it was meant to happen this way. Wow. So amazing. And all the credit will be taken by MLG. If you truly believe that I’ve got a bridge in Antarctica to sell you.
