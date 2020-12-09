Two Santa Fe County residents were among 34 COVID-19 deaths the state Department of Health reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide toll to 1,823.
The local fatalities included a man in his 90s who lived at the Pacifica Senior Living facility on Galisteo Road and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions. In all, 43 Santa Fe County residents have died of the disease.
The state also reported 1,759 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 124 additional infections in Santa Fe County. New Mexico has recorded 112,950 known cases since the pandemic started in March.
On Wednesday, 917 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, a number public health officials have watched closely as the state's hospital beds have filled up.
An outage that affected state government's internet service caused health officials to delay the release of Tuesday's COVID-19 report until Wednesday.
There were 1,271 new cases and 33 additional deaths Tuesday.
Santa Fe County recorded 73 additional infections but no more fatalities. Rio Arriba County, however, had one additional death, a man in his 80s, to bring its toll to 27.
The state has performed 1,669,512 coronavirus tests, and 7,597 people have received hospital care for COVID-19 since March.
