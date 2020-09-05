New Mexico reached its 800th death from COVID-19 on Saturday as the state Department of Health announced six new fatalities — two in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County and three in McKinley County.
Health officials also reported 152 new cases, including 24 in Bernalillo County, 23 in Eddy County, 18 in Luna County and eight in Santa Fe County.
With a population around 679,000, Bernalillo County has recorded 5,937 cases, the most in the state.
As of Saturday, 68 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 13,460 people have recovered from the illness.
