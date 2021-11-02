New Mexico's COVID-19 case list grew by 675 and 12 more people died from the disease, according to a report released Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
Six of the 12 fatalities in Tuesday's list came from McKinley and San Juan counties, where COVID-19 again is on the move.
Santa Fe County reported 27 new cases, far behind the 175 reported by Bernalillo County. There were 20 cases in Rio Arriba County and two in Los Alamos County.
There are 382 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The seven ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were:
• 87401 — Farmington and parts of San Juan County.
• 87121 — A large swath of Albuquerque's west side and western Bernalillo County.
• 87120 — Northwest Albuquerque.
• 87114 — Albuquerque's North Valley, westward into Paradise Hills.
• 87111 — A section of Albuquerque's Northeast Heights into the foothills of the Sandia Mountains.
• 88005 — The west side of Las Cruces.
• 88012 — Primarily the east side of Las Cruces.
