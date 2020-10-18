State health officials on Sunday reported 448 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 80s and a Rio Arriba County woman in her 60s.
It was Santa Fe County's ninth COVID-related death and Rio Arriba County's 15th.
Other deaths were reported Sunday in McKinley, Sandoval and Socorro counties. The statewide toll rose to 934.
Bernalillo County recorded 151 new infections, Doña Ana County added 68, Luna County had 32, Sandoval County had 31 and Santa Fe County had 28, according to the state Department of Health.
The state has had 36,788 confirmed infections since the pandemic began, and 19,894 people have recovered from the illness.
On Sunday, 171 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19.
