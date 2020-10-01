Five more New Mexicans have died of COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County man in his 60s and a Rio Arriba County man in his 20s, state health officials reported Thursday.
It was Santa Fe County's seventh COVID-related death and Rio Arriba County's 14th. The state death toll increased to 882, according to the Department of Health.
The state also reported 227 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 53 in Bernalillo County, 47 in Doña Ana County and 40 in Chaves County. Santa Fe County had five new cases. The state now has 29,661 confirmed cases.
Overall, 16,926 people in New Mexico have recovered from the illness while 86 remain hospitalized.
