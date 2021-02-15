The downward trend of daily cases of COVID-19 continued Monday, with state health officials reporting 200 positive test results — the lowest number since a fall and winter surge began in early October.
There were just two new cases reported in Santa Fe County.
A Santa Fe County man in his 70s was one of nine more fatalities from COVID-19, the state reported. The new numbers bring the state's total caseload to 180,761 and the total number of deaths to 3,538.
There were 286 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, another number that has been dropping in recent weeks.
About 137,000 people in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state data showed, while just under 301,000 have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine.
Health care providers in the state have administered 85,715 doses in the last seven days, one of the highest weekly volumes.
