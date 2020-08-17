Workers across the country are learning to conduct their jobs more safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic through an online course developed at Santa Fe Community College.
So far, more than 2,200 people have taken the training class, COVID-19: Workplace Safety. At $75 per person, the video-based course has generated over $100,000 in revenue for the college in about three months.
Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley touted the new class in an email, saying it "will help businesses safely operate."
"We’re pleased that these classes generate revenue," Rowley said, "but more importantly they are nationally recognized and offer vital training.”
Amanda Hatherly, director of the college's EnergySmart Academy which offers certifications in occupations related to water and energy efficiency, said she designed the course with the federal Weatherization Assistance Program in mind.
The Department of Energy program supports about 8,500 jobs serving 35,000 homes across the nation by providing grants to local organizations that check for poisonous lead and mold, replace old furnaces, install insulation and take other steps to help lower energy costs in the homes of low-income people.
About 85 percent of people enrolled in the COVID-19 safety course have been involved with a weatherization program, Hatherly said — though, she added it can apply to anyone returning to a worksite during the pandemic.
"From Facebook or the news, there are so many sources of information about COVID-19," Hatherly said. "I think this is especially helpful because it's all the information and protocols you need in one concise place."
The roughly four-hour course is available in English and Spanish. It consists of dozens of two- to five-minute videos followed by quizzes and is divided into sections about COVID-19, safety precautions and communication about the pandemic. Anyone who completes the course will receive a virtual certificate or badge to present to an employer.
"From how the disease spreads to which types of personal protective equipment works best, there is valuable information that everyone needs to know," said Hatherly, who completed a master's degree in adult online education in 2014 from Boise State University.
"We hope this can give people confidence and peace of mind if they have to return to work," she said.
Hatherly said she spent six weeks developing the course with help from Janet Kerley, an instructor in environmental, health and safety courses at the college; special projects coordinator Rebecca Eckman; and energy-efficiency instructor Jeffrey Granger before the course launched in mid-May.
Now, Hatherly said, workers in the weatherization programs in eight states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Minnesota and Kentucky — are required to take it.
"In the past, of course, people preferred face-to-face instruction. That's where the demand was, so that's how we designed our classes," said Kris Sweden, the college's director of continuing education and contract training.
"Then when everything changed," Sweden said, "we were perfectly poised to meet the new demand. Amanda saw the opportunity, and now she reached a national audience."
