New Mexico health officials reported 670 new cases of the coronavirus and 29 more deaths Wednesday, including two elderly women from Santa Fe County.
The daily count, a rise from numbers reported earlier in the week, brings the state's total caseload to 175,652. There have been 3,338 deaths in the state from COVID-19, including 119 in Santa Fe County. The women whose deaths were announced Wednesday were in their 80s and 90s. One was a resident of Pacifica Senior Living. Santa Fe County had 29 new coronavirus infections.
There were 476 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.
The state is continuing to roll out its COVID-19 vaccines, administering 291,742 of the 316,150 doses it has received so far. More than 67,000 residents had received both doses of the two-shot vaccine by Wednesday.
So far, 571,670 people have registered for vaccination on a state website.
