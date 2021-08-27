A Santa Fe County man in his 40s was among nine additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the state Department of Health.
Bernalillo County recorded two more fatalities, while Cibola, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lincoln, Sandoval and Valencia counties each added one.
The state also reported 958 new cases of the coronavirus, including 41 in Santa Fe County, 175 in Bernalillo County, 105 in Chaves County, 84 in Eddy County, 79 in Lea County, 74 in Doña Ana County, 56 in San Juan County and 55 in Curry County.
New Mexico has had 229,509 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,505 deaths, including 156 in Santa Fe County.
On Friday, 362 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico, down from 415 on Thursday.
