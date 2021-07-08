COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Santa Fe County man, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
The man, who was hospitalized, was in his 80s and had underlying conditions, the state said. He was one of five other deaths the state. Other victims ranged in ages from their 20s to their 70s, bringing the number of fatalities statewide to 4,353.
In addition to the Santa Fe County death, victims announced Thursday were from Bernalillo, San Juan, Cibola and Guadalupe counties.
The state also announced 132 new COVID-19 cases, including nine in Santa Fe County, seven in Rio Arriba County and one in Los Alamos County. Sixty-seven people are hospitalized statewide.
