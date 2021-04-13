Even with stabilizing case counts and increasing numbers of vaccinations, COVID-19 has not stopped its devastating march through New Mexico.

As the state nears 4,000 deaths, the Department of Health reported Tuesday that nine more people have died from COVID-19.

The age range of the dead included a woman in her 20s from Sandoval County and a woman in her 80s from Chaves County. The others were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

In all, New Mexico has lost 3,988 to COVID-19.

The state said there were 187 new cases, including four in Santa Fe County and three in Rio Arriba County. There are 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals.

