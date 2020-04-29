The number of deaths related to COVID-19 at residential care centers and retirement communities in New Mexico has more than doubled since last week.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has claimed 50 lives at six residential facilities across the state, accounting for 45 percent of the total virus deaths in New Mexico, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The deadliest outbreak has occurred at Life Care Center of Farmington, where 25 residents have died of COVID-19. The number last week was seven, state health officials said.
COVID-19 has struck other residential facilities in San Juan County, leading to two deaths at Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
There were discrepancies, however, in the data the state released Wednesday. A spokesman for the Department of Health could not resolve the discrepancies by press time.
In Albuquerque, 16 residents have died of COVID-19 at La Vida Llena and five at Genesis HealthCare’s Uptown Rehabilitation Center.
In McKinley County, five residents have contracted the virus in the past week at Tohatchi Area of Opportunity & Services, which serves people with developmental disabilities.
In Gallup, eight cases have been reported at Little Sisters of the Poor; two at Sundance Care Home, also known as Ramah Care Services; and one at Red Rocks Care Center.
McKinley County has seen a surge in cases, recently overtaking Bernalillo County for the highest number of confirmed cases in New Mexico.
While there have been no virus deaths in Santa Fe County, a resident at a Santa Fe assisted-living center received a positive test result after being tested Saturday for the novel coronavirus. But a subsequent test came back negative, the facility’s Houston-based parent company said.
The patient, who lives at The Legacy at Santa Fe, was tested along with all other residents and staff after one staff member contracted the virus outside of work, according to parent company LifeWell Senior Living.
All other tests came back negative, the company said in a statement issued Wednesday.
The resident with the positive test result, who has not shown symptoms of the virus, received a rapid test Tuesday night that came back negative, the company said in the statement.
On Wednesday, the resident was tested a third time. The assisted living center expected to receive results within 48 hours.
“Out of extreme caution, additional measures are being implemented to help limit any potential spread,” LifeWell Senior Living said in the statement.
All Legacy staff are wearing N95 masks and full personal protective equipment when they are around the resident who might have the virus.
The resident will wear a surgical mask when being provided care and has been moved to an isolated area of the facility.
“We will continue to care for the resident and monitor for signs and symptoms during time in isolation,” LifeWell said in the statement. “The resident will require one additional negative test prior to returning to the resident’s permanent suite resolving the isolation requirement.”
Three Legacy at Santa Fe staff members have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic reached New Mexico in mid-March. The most recent case was announced over the weekend.
LifeWell said in a statement the employee learned about a potential exposure outside of work and received a rapid test for the illness Saturday. The employee, whose results came back positive the same day, did not return to the facility.
“This individual, who is asymptomatic and has been prescreened daily before and after their shift, worked at the community within the past 24 hours,” LifeWell said in the statement Saturday. “The individual is now home and will not be returning to the community until further notice.”
