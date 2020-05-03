The Governor's Office announced 12 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday and an additional 118 positive cases.
New Mexico now has 3,850 cases. The death toll is 151, with 164 people hospitalized and 832 listed as recovered.
Half of the deaths announced Sunday occurred in San Juan County, and five of those individuals were residents of the Life Care Center of Farmington. Those residents included two women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, and a man and woman in their 90s.
The state has listed 25 congregate or acute-care facilities with positive cases of the virus. Seven are in Albuquerque, six in Farmington and four in Gallup.
In Sunday's report, which the state said was incomplete, Santa Fe County reported no additional positives Sunday.
every day fan the fear with unverifiable data from MLG for the propose of making her look like she is doing something for the state and that she has a reason to keep us on on lock down. Few people that are dealing with kids or lost their jobs believe you anymore
