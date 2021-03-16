COVID-19 continues its presence in New Mexico, but muted case counts and falling death rates are unmistakable.
The state on Tuesday announced seven more residents succumbed to COVID-19, but only 186 people had contracted the coronavirus, including 10 in Santa Fe County.
The dead included people who ranged from their 30s to their 80s. Two were from Lea County is far southeastern New Mexico.
Only five counties — Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Luna, Sandoval and Santa Fe — had case counts in double figures.
The state said 137 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico's hospitals.
According to the state's online coronavirus vaccine distribution dashboard, updated Monday, providers had administered nearly 99,000 shots in a seven-day period, the highest number to date.
So far, 29.2 percent of state residents 16 and over are at least partially vaccinated, including 17.2 percent who are fully vaccinated.
