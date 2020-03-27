A Santa Fe woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday said she was given confusing directives from health officials about what to do next, suggesting there may be a communication breakdown among staff answering calls as they work around the clock to try to slow the spread of the virus.
The 64-year-old woman, whose journey through the testing system was featured in a March 22 story in The New Mexican, anxiously awaited her test results for four days after being tested last week at Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ drive-up site in Santa Fe, where she had a long wait.
The woman, who asked to not be identified, finally got a call Sunday notifying her the test came back positive.
“We were both so shocked,” she said, referring to herself and her husband. “We couldn’t believe it when the doctor called.”
The woman was still exhibiting symptoms on Sunday but said she was feeling better, and a state epidemiologist told her she was very likely to recover. Adding to the good news, none of the family members or friends she had recently seen were showing signs of sickness.
Yet the experience could provide a window into a state Health Department that has an inordinate amount of work amid the global health crisis. The woman said the people she spoke with gave unclear advice and some told her they were contractors who had just come on the job.
The first two people she spoke with — a nurse and a liaison for health care providers — told her to tell all the people she saw before the onset of symptoms that they had to shelter in place for 14 days from the time of contact. That's what she did.
“We let all of our friends know and it was pretty dire,” the woman said.
Afterward, she said, an epidemiologist at the agency told her those friends didn’t actually have to take those precautions because the contact occurred before she became symptomatic.
The Governor's Office, which is coordinating the response to the pandemic with the Department of Health, said it hadn't heard any reports of people getting inconsistent information from the COVID-19 hotline, but acknowledged it was "possible an individual might have been passed between people with somewhat differing information."
Spokesman Tripp Stelnicki added the state's guidance has been that individuals who may have had contact with people who test positive "certainly need to stay home and self-isolate."
The woman speculated the contradicting directives she said she received may stem from contractors, not employees, at the Department of Health. She said the nurse and provider liaison were contractors, and for one of them, it was only day two on the job.
“The Department of Health is so overwhelmed that they’ve pulled in a contractor to assist with phone calls. I understand that,” the woman said.
She added she gave feedback to the people she spoke with, telling them, "`It would be really good for you to get training on what to say to people who have been confirmed positive,’" she said. "Because they didn’t know.”
It was also unclear how to navigate the agency’s automated telephone system, she said.
Stelnicki said health agency staff have been working nonstop to process test results and to relay accurate information to patients and the general public.
"It is an incomprehensible amount of work," he said. "It is my view they have risen to the challenge remarkably every day and continue to do so and we all owe them an enormous debt."
He added the hotline has been adding staff to handle the high volume of calls. He couldn't confirm whether the health agency has been hiring contractors.
"I know [the department] has a need and if there is a way to expand capacity to deal with the need, that will be executed," he said.
The woman who tested positive said the epidemiologist told her she was impressed at how disciplined the couple had been while sheltering in place.
Yet her husband believed had they not been so diligent, the woman could have easily transmitted it to others without knowing it.
“There would be a whole other cohort of people who could be exposed,” her husband said.
“We’re not working and we’d already taken the move of hiding out in our home,” he added. “It was kind of a moot point for us, but it wouldn’t have been if we were in a different situation.”
