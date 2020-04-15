A New Mexico Supreme Court decision Tuesday to deny an election by mail during the coronavirus pandemic is upending the state's normal election procedure, forcing county clerks across the state to scramble to figure out how to keep people safe on election day and process "an unprecedented number of absentee ballots," Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said.
Close to 600 polling locations in New Mexico will have to remain open for the June 2 primary election after the state Supreme Court ruled the law prohibits an election by mail. But how Toulouse Oliver's office will keep voters and poll volunteers safe is still an open question.
The state essentially will have to administer two elections — one by mail and one in person — and it will end up costing much more than conducting an all-mail election as most county clerks had hoped for, Toulouse Oliver said.
All told, the secretary of state said she expects the June 2 primary to cost $14 million instead of the $12 million her office had anticipated if the court had approved an election by mail. The additional election protections will be paid for with federal aid, but the state still will have to match 20 percent of $4 million of that, Toulouse Oliver said.
Where county clerks will obtain personal protective equipment such as medical face masks and gloves, and whether clerks will have enough staff to process the expected surge of absentee ballot applications in addition to the ballots themselves, remains an open question, said state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, an attorney who represented the 27 county clerks who had asked the state Supreme Court to allow a mail-in election.
“We don’t know if the buildings are going to be unlocked,” Ivey-Soto said. He said county clerks may need to obtain local court orders to force public buildings open that have been closed to protect public health.
“We’re kind of playing a game of chicken in terms of are we actually going to be able to run the election or not," he said. "Will they allocate PPE to county clerks when they should have been used in surgery? I don’t know the answer to that question at the moment."
The governor, Toulouse Oliver and county clerks are imploring people to fill out applications for absentee ballots, but clerks for the state's 33 counties still are scrambling to determine the safest way to keep poll workers and voters safe if they show up to vote in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those protections are so far nascent, Toulouse Oliver said in an interview Wednesday. But the state's top elections administrator stressed that they are trying to avoid a repeat of what took place April 7 in Wisconsin.
“What you’re talking about is absolutely a worst-case scenario that we are hoping to avoid," the Democratic secretary of state said. "I think the good news is, the silver lining if you will, is that we have enough time to try to recruit enough folks."
The governor urged citizens to vote by absentee ballot after the state Supreme Court rejected the petition Tuesday to conduct the June 2 primary election solely by mail to avoid spreading the disease.
“Please, for the sake of all New Mexicans dealing with this public health emergency … request your absentee ballot,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Fill it out and mail it back. That is the only way we are going to manage this and minimize the number of folks … who go to an actual polling site.”
A dearth of volunteers willing to work during a global pandemic led to massive lines and few polling locations open in Milwaukee, Wisconsin's most populous city. Republicans in the Midwest state challenged a similar proposal to conduct an election by mail in the state's high court and successfully blocked the initiative.
Numerous state lawmakers, three county clerks and the Republican Party of New Mexico were similarly successful here, and Democrats on Tuesday bashed the decision as potentially putting voters at risk.
Toulouse Oliver called what happened in Wisconsin "an election administrator's worst nightmare." Although the best precaution would have been closing public polling locations, she said New Mexico has much more time to prepare and take precautions to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
"We have a little bit of time to try and mitigate these challenges and we’re gonna do everything in our power to prevent New Mexico from becoming Wisconsin," she said. "But, of course, that was our fear and why we filed the petition.”
Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar did not return a phone call and text message Wednesday from The New Mexican.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, and state Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, also did not return phone calls Wednesday. They said in a joint statement Tuesday that the Supreme Court ruling is "a win for election integrity, a win for our constitution, and a win for the separation of powers."
Toulouse Oliver's office is working with county clerks to develop policies to make sure polling equipment, pens and other surfaces are sanitized; to limit physical contact and create distance between poll workers and the public; and to provide personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies to poll workers.
The state office also is encouraging county clerks to consider staffing polling locations in shifts and having an alternate election team in case a member of the first team is exposed to the virus, she said.
“The bad news is most of our poll workers in New Mexico … are over the age of 60, so we are going to have a challenge and this was again another of the reasons that we filed the petition," Toulouse Oliver said.
In an effort to get more volunteers at the polls and avoid a Milwaukee situation, Toulouse Oliver said her office also is partnering with the state's unemployment agency to recruit workers who may have been laid off and now have a lot of time on their hands. They're also hoping to attract teachers, college students and others who might be furloughed, she said.
Still, Toulouse Oliver and Lujan Grisham are encouraging everyone who is eligible to vote in the primary to cast an absentee ballot instead of showing up to a polling location and putting themselves and others at risk.
“In other words: Don’t vote in person unless you absolutely have to," Toulouse Oliver said. "Unless you need language assistance or an ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant ballot, keep yourselves and others safe."
