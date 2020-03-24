The First Judicial District Court has postponed a hearing in the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit scheduled Friday until sometime in June due to public health concerns and travel restrictions brought on by COVID-19.
The hearing was first scheduled after plaintiffs, represented by the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, filed a motion in January saying the state has not complied with a state district judge's 2018 ruling, which said New Mexico has denied an adequate education to English language-learning, low-income, Native American and special-education students. The judge, Sarah Singleton, died last summer, and the case is now being overseen by District Judge Matthew Wilson.
Earlier this month, the state, represented by private law firm Robles, Rael & Anaya, filed a motion saying the public education system in New Mexico is substantially different than the one in place just a few school years ago and is meeting the requirements in the judge's ruling. The motion asks the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
The hearing in June will address not only the plaintiffs' original motion alleging the state is not complying with Singleton's order in the case but also the state's motion to dismiss the suit and the plaintiffs' response.
