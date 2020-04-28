The state Department of Health has obtained court orders that force two uncooperative New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate.
Court records in the cases have been sealed, but Department of Health spokesman David Morgan confirmed in an email the orders were obtained in April.
Morgan declined to say who had been subjected to the orders or why they were imposed.
"The people we are isolating are entitled to privacy as their quarantine resulted from a medical issue," he said in an email. "Any patient in New Mexico is entitled to the same level of patient privacy. We will not disclose additional information about these sequestered proceedings for the protection and privacy of these individuals."
Morgan said all isolation and quarantine cases in the New Mexico district courts are sequestered proceedings, and all materials in the cases are closed from public inspection.
"These respondents do have court-appointed counsel," Morgan said. "The respondents are typically isolated in a health facility, but it is always possible that they could be isolated in their home."
The Department of Health recently announced it would it would seek public health orders — authorized by the Public Health Emergency Response Act passed in 2003 and enforceable by state police — to force someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus to remain isolated or quarantined if they refused to do so voluntarily.
No order would be valid for more than 30 days, according to information provided during a webinar hosted by the Second Judicial District in Albuquerque earlier this month.
However, the department could seek multiple orders against the same person.
Morgan said Tuesday people could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed in a county facility for up to six months for each violation of the public health orders.
However, Morgan said the department has "no intention of assessing any penalties unless absolutely necessary. Our goal is not to imprison people, it’s to isolate someone with COVID using the least restrictive means necessary when that person refuses to self-isolate."
Morgan said earlier this month the department is required to ensure food, shelter and medical care be provided to anyone who is ordered to isolate or remain in quarantine.
Two judges in each of New Mexico's 13 judicial districts have been designated to preside over cases involving such orders, and dozens of attorneys across the state have volunteered to handle them should the need arise.
