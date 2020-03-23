A Santa Fe County jail inmate is threatening to sue the county, alleging in a tort claim notice he is being held in a cell near a man who has tested positive for COVID-19.
But county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said Monday the facility has no confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The notice, which the inmate’s attorney, Parrish Collins, sent to the county Thursday, also accuses the jail of failing to provide detainees with information on how protect themselves from the virus and supplies to prevent infections, such as hand sanitizer and wipes.
“This is what we heard from our client,” Collins said Monday. “He is not a doctor or anything else, but he is very concerned.”
Hart said two inmates at the jail have been tested for the coronavirus. One man, booked March 14, tested negative, she said, and test results are pending for another man who was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after a medical incident at the jail. She did not provide details on the incident.
Both men remain in quarantine in separate cells, Hart said.
The tort claim notice asks the county to preserve all medical records for the inmate it alleges has a confirmed case of COVID-19, any communications on plans to protect inmates from the coronavirus and all documentation of measures taken to protect inmates. Hart said the county has implemented enhanced cleaning practices to prevent the possible spread of the virus, and all inmates have soap for washing their hands.
While crews clean common areas, inmates are responsible for cleaning their own cells, a practice Hart said has long been in place.
The jail provides a cleaning cart with supplies for inmates, such as disinfectant, glass cleaner, mops and rags, she said.
The county also has increased its separation and quarantine procedures for people newly booked into the jail.
Anyone showing symptoms of an infection has been held for 14 days in a quarantine pod with individual cells, and inmates with no symptoms have been held in a separate area for seven days for monitoring before being housed with the general population. Now, Hart said, inmates with no symptoms will be separated for 14 days.
On Monday, 17 women who were not showing symptoms of COVID-19 were being held in segregation, Hart said.
The jail has two housing units for newly booked men. One with 10 cells for inmates charged with serious violent offenses was empty Monday, she said.
“The second intake is dorm style,” she added. “This is for low-custody inmates. It houses 48. As of today, we have 26 in there.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Sounds like someone wanting to make money and blaming the state or county for his actions that led to jail time. Sure the county needs to step up disinfecting the jail. Having inmates clean their own cells seems like a good start as well as soap etc.
This tort claim reminds me of the lawsuit the family is bringing against the city police for not finding their mother who wandered off and froze to death. Didn't the family know this woman had mental confusion/dementia? Did they have a caretaker for her? Or are they just trying to cash in on the unfortunate circumstances of their mother?
There is a long history of inmates dying at SF County Detention, including the recent 2019 death of DeVargas. After 6 years of encouraging reforms in police training and policy at the LEA Board, I recently took a look at our detention system, state and county. Its a nightmare, lacking any real oversight, and secretive. Under paid, poorly trained, staff with rapid turnover. A history of inmate death in custody, with tort suits brought, and settled, in secret settlements. The SF County BCC "responded" to a 2014 inmate death at SF Detention, by eliminating oversight. The only apparent way to deal with this corruption and incompetence is: oversight and transparency. Today, both are lacking, in part due to the Governor, who has "washed her hands" of corrections, and transparency. Covid may, finally, force some of these problems into the open. We, as SF County citizens, should demand oversight by the SF BCC. The "Certification" of the SF Detention by NMAC is worthless, so there is currently no oversight. Just lies.
Just another ambulance chaser attempting to cash in on a crisis-may he rot in h***!
Seems like everyone should have their temperature taken daily and upon entering the jail. If someone comes in with the virus, it could be very bad for the entire population at the jail.
The inmates, and the public, should be scanned daily for temperature. This is quick and simple with the IR scanners, and this is being done around the world, but not here. The Governor needs to answer for that, and her reliance upon exhortation, not action. Fever is a common early marker for the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.