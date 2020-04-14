COVID-19 tests for all 33 inmates at the Santa Fe County jail who were tested for the illness Monday, following confirmation of another inmate's case, have come back negative, county officials said.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness, had been housed in the general population at the jail. The Department of Health tested all inmates who were housed with him and several staff members.
The man was first tested for the virus March 28, but his results came back negative, Hart said. He continued to feel ill, so he met with the jail's doctor April 7 and was tested a second time and placed in a single-occupancy quarantine cell.
The jail received his positive test results Sunday.
Test results for five of the jail staff members who might have come in contact with the man also came back negative, Hart said. Test results for three other staff members are still pending.
The 33 inmates tested for the virus are now in quarantine cells. Officials have not yet determined whether the inmates will be required to finish the remainder of the 14-day isolation period, Hart said.
That's terrific news! Huge concern for those brothers and sisters doing time, especially since they are easily overlooked and forgotten by the rest of us on the outside.
