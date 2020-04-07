The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday it would release two inmates as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's order calling for an early release of certain inmates to reduce the threat of a coronavirus outbreak in the state prison system.
Advocates say dribbling them out at that pace is little better than nothing.
Lalita Moskowitz, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, called the number of inmates released Tuesday "completely inadequate."
"We're glad the governor is hearing this as an issue, but it just needs to be so much more," Moskowitz said.
Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said in an email the number of inmates released daily likely will increase in what is slated to be an ongoing process.
Advocates have said the close quarters and lack of access to soap and cleaning supplies inside prisons make it impossible for inmates to practice the social distancing and frequent hand-washing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the primary methods for avoiding contracting the virus.
And they say an outbreak in a closed facility could be deadly for elderly and medically fragile inmates and would mean a disproportionate amount of community health care resources such as hospital beds would be needed if the virus were to spread through a facility.
Lujan Grisham issued an order Monday directing the state Corrections Department to compile a list of nonviolent inmates who fit certain criteria and were within 30 days of release and commute the remainder of their sentences.
Inmates convicted of sex crimes, felony DWI, domestic violence, assault on police officers and those with more than 30 days on their sentences are ineligible for early release under the order.
Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison said a male inmate from the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility near Las Cruces and a female inmate from the Springer Correctional Center near the Colorado border would be released.
"We expect to release individuals daily and regularly as we move forward," Harrison said.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.