Newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New Mexico spiked to 316 Tuesday, pushing the state's total caseload to nearly 31,000.
The daily surge was driven in large part by 138 positive test results in Bernalillo County, according to state health officials. Southern and southeastern counties also reported some of the state's highest daily numbers, with 37 in Doña Ana County, 23 in Eddy County, 19 in Lea County, 12 in Chaves County and 11 in Curry County.
San Juan and McKinley counties in northwestern New Mexico reported 19 and 11 new cases, respectively.
Valencia County had 14 new cases, while Santa Fe County had 10.
State officials reported no new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There were 110 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 17,489 individuals were considered recovered.
