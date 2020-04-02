The spread of COVID-19 has halted face-to-face outreach efforts regarding the 2020 census by groups like Somos un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant-led organization that knocked on nearly 12,000 doors between August and March to talk about the importance of the tally.
Now, as data shows New Mexico lags other states in responding to the census, local governments and community organizations are pivoting to awareness campaigns online, by telephone and through the mail to avoid an undercount that could cost New Mexico billions in federal funding for schools, health care, infrastructure and more.
“Door-knocking is really vital because we are able to have vital conversations in English and Spanish about why we haven’t responded to the census in the past but are going to do so this time around,” said Marcela Díaz, director of Somos un Pueblo Unido. “Face-to-face conversations aren’t the same as phone banking or mailers or social media, but those tactics still have value, and they’re what we have to rely on now.”
A video about the census on the organization’s Facebook page that was created by immigrants for immigrants was viewed Wednesday by some 1,400 people, and Díaz said canvassers, who have focused efforts on Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, Lee, Chavez and Roosevelt counties, sent mailers to 13,000 addresses this week.
According to federal data through Wednesday, 30.7 percent of households in New Mexico had responded to the 2020 census, which ranked 48th among states. The national average was 41.3 percent.
New Mexico Counts 2020, a statewide outreach campaign, reported that about 2 percent of the state’s population wasn’t counted in 2010. A similar undercount this year could cost the state nearly $1.5 billion in funding over the next decade.
The self-response period to the census began March 12, and the deadline was extended this week from July 31 to Aug. 14. Residents can respond online at 2020census.gov, over the phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail, although census organizers in New Mexico say some mail questionnaires that were supposed to reach residents last month were delayed.
In addition to seeking self-responses, the U.S. Census Bureau hires enumerators to visit residences from which no response is received. Jerome Garza, an assistant regional manager with the Census Bureau, said door-knocking operations have been suspended until at least April 15, but the department is still hiring enumerators in New Mexico.
“New Mexico has been a little slow to respond,” Garza said. “We’ve got some catching up to do.”
Garza stressed that the census form does not ask about immigration status and that New Mexico residents don’t have to worry about data being shared with other federal agencies.
Last summer, Somos un Pueblo Unido was a plaintiff in lawsuits that successfully prevented the Trump administration from inserting a citizenship question into the 2020 census.
After Congress last week approved emergency payouts of $1,200 for many individuals, but required recipients must be able to provide Social Security numbers, Díaz said the census is an opportunity for excluded immigrants to seek a return for their contributions of labor and taxes.
“Immigrants have been left out of federal aid packages despite the fact that we’re essential workers who pay taxes,” Diaz said. “The census is one way that money can come back to our community.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.